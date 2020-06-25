Nice townhome conveniently located in the Northeast area with easy access to Loop 1604, Loop 410, and IH-35. Close to Randolph AFB & Fort Sam Houston. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with a 1 car garage. Please verify schools if important.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8707 AZUL SKY CT have any available units?
8707 AZUL SKY CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
Is 8707 AZUL SKY CT currently offering any rent specials?
8707 AZUL SKY CT is not currently offering any rent specials.