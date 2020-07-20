Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8417 7th St Available 05/01/19 Great 1 story Rental! - This home has no carpets! Bamboo floors in the living area, vinyl plank that looks like wood in the bedrooms, tile in the wet areas. Updated pictures to come!



(RLNE4839746)