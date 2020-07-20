All apartments in Converse
Find more places like 8417 7th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Converse, TX
/
8417 7th St
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

8417 7th St

8417 7th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Converse
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

8417 7th Street, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8417 7th St Available 05/01/19 Great 1 story Rental! - This home has no carpets! Bamboo floors in the living area, vinyl plank that looks like wood in the bedrooms, tile in the wet areas. Updated pictures to come!

(RLNE4839746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8417 7th St have any available units?
8417 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 8417 7th St have?
Some of 8417 7th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8417 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
8417 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8417 7th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8417 7th St is pet friendly.
Does 8417 7th St offer parking?
No, 8417 7th St does not offer parking.
Does 8417 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8417 7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8417 7th St have a pool?
No, 8417 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 8417 7th St have accessible units?
No, 8417 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8417 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8417 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8417 7th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8417 7th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd
Converse, TX 78109

Similar Pages

Converse 1 BedroomsConverse 2 Bedrooms
Converse Accessible ApartmentsConverse Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Converse Apartments with Washer-DryersBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District