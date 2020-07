Amenities

Great two story home now available in Meadow Ridge. This property includes ceramic floors downstairs for easy cleaning. Wonderful hardwood flooring in the game room and carpeting in the bedrooms upstairs. Gigantic master bedroom with a good size garden tub/double vanity in the master bathroom. Good size storage shed out back. Property is close to Randolph AFB, SAMMC and plenty of shopping. It will be a pleasure to show your client and will not last long! Home is also listed for SALE.