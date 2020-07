Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage refrigerator

Beautiful, well kept 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Converse. 4th bedroom is attached to the master and is perfect for a nursery or an office. Hallway has a built in study nook with a desk. Washer, dryer and refrigerator will stay with the property. This house is a must see!