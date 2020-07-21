2403 Camberly View

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Upgrade your lifestyle. This 4 bedroom plus office home is move in ready and 2 years young. Upgrades include tall ceilings, tall cabinetry, Luxury Vinyl Plank!, Custom Barn Door for office etc. No More fighting over the sink in the morning the kids will have a Jack and Jill bathroom. City Skyline view from back patio. Join this thriving community minutes from both Fort Sam Houston and Randolph AFB. Community Pool, Toddler Pool, Playground, Soccer Field and Jogging Trails will keep you active. Fridge stays!