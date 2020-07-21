All apartments in Converse
Find more places like 2403 Camberly View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Converse, TX
/
2403 Camberly View
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

2403 Camberly View

2403 Camberly Vw · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Converse
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2403 Camberly Vw, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Upgrade your lifestyle. This 4 bedroom plus office home is move in ready and 2 years young. Upgrades include tall ceilings, tall cabinetry, Luxury Vinyl Plank!, Custom Barn Door for office etc. No More fighting over the sink in the morning the kids will have a Jack and Jill bathroom. City Skyline view from back patio. Join this thriving community minutes from both Fort Sam Houston and Randolph AFB. Community Pool, Toddler Pool, Playground, Soccer Field and Jogging Trails will keep you active. Fridge stays!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 Camberly View have any available units?
2403 Camberly View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 2403 Camberly View have?
Some of 2403 Camberly View's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 Camberly View currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Camberly View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 Camberly View pet-friendly?
No, 2403 Camberly View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 2403 Camberly View offer parking?
Yes, 2403 Camberly View offers parking.
Does 2403 Camberly View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2403 Camberly View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 Camberly View have a pool?
Yes, 2403 Camberly View has a pool.
Does 2403 Camberly View have accessible units?
No, 2403 Camberly View does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 Camberly View have units with dishwashers?
No, 2403 Camberly View does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2403 Camberly View have units with air conditioning?
No, 2403 Camberly View does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd
Converse, TX 78109

Similar Pages

Converse 1 Bedroom ApartmentsConverse 2 Bedroom Apartments
Converse Accessible ApartmentsConverse Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Converse Apartments with Washer-DryersBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District