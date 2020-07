Amenities

Beautiful 3/2/2 in quiet neighborhood. Large open floor plan and huge back porch. No carpet throughout. Granite counter top. Huge master bedroom has 3 closets and it can have a sitting area. Large study/office. Walk-in kitchen pantry. Convenient access to major freeways IH-10, IH-35, 1604, and 410. Schools in less than 1 mile. Shopping/grocery in 1-3 miles. Very close to Randolph AFB. Military and senior discounts available. Also for sale.