10507 Penelope Way

Great 4 Bedroom 2 & 1/2 Bath Home in PALOMA Subdivision - Come take a look at this 2-story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a 2-car garage and an upstairs bonus/game room. Spacious floorplan with a large kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and gas cooking. The open dining room is adjacent to the kitchen that flows smoothly into the family room. Master bedroom is downstairs, with 3 bedrooms and a game room upstairs. Tankless water heater for on demand hot water throughout the home. Conveniently located to RAFB, SAMMC & Lackland AFB.



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.

$100.00 one time lease administration fee.

Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:

- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.

- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program

- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.

Cost- $30/month



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



