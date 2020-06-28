All apartments in Converse
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

10507 Penelope Way

10507 Penelope Way · No Longer Available
Location

10507 Penelope Way, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 4 Bedroom 2 & 1/2 Bath Home in PALOMA Subdivision - Come take a look at this 2-story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a 2-car garage and an upstairs bonus/game room. Spacious floorplan with a large kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and gas cooking. The open dining room is adjacent to the kitchen that flows smoothly into the family room. Master bedroom is downstairs, with 3 bedrooms and a game room upstairs. Tankless water heater for on demand hot water throughout the home. Conveniently located to RAFB, SAMMC & Lackland AFB.

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee.
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE5118197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10507 Penelope Way have any available units?
10507 Penelope Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 10507 Penelope Way have?
Some of 10507 Penelope Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10507 Penelope Way currently offering any rent specials?
10507 Penelope Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10507 Penelope Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10507 Penelope Way is pet friendly.
Does 10507 Penelope Way offer parking?
Yes, 10507 Penelope Way offers parking.
Does 10507 Penelope Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10507 Penelope Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10507 Penelope Way have a pool?
No, 10507 Penelope Way does not have a pool.
Does 10507 Penelope Way have accessible units?
No, 10507 Penelope Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10507 Penelope Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10507 Penelope Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10507 Penelope Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10507 Penelope Way has units with air conditioning.
