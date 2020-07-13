Amenities
Welcome home to Timbers of Pine Hollow Apartment Homes! Perfectly situated in Conroe, Texas, youll be proud to call our community your home. Our residents appreciate being in close proximity to a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, commuter-friendly freeways and entertainment destinations. Come home to Timbers of Pine Hollow today!\n\nStylish residences offering all the comforts of home await you at Timbers of Pine Hollow. Our spacious floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none! Choose from our selection floor plans that come well-appointed with spacious walk-in closets, fireplaces*, washer and dryer connections*, 24-hour emergency maintenance, access to our sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center and much more! We've included everything you'd expect in an apartment home and more!\n\nTake advantage of all the community amenities and services we offer here at Timbers of Pine Hollow, there is something for everyone.