Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:04 AM

Timbers of Pine Hollow

Open Now until 5:30pm
2020 Plantation Dr · (936) 218-1353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2020 Plantation Dr, Conroe, TX 77301

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 13-1313 · Avail. Aug 15

$735

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

Unit 7-709 · Avail. Aug 15

$735

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

Unit 8-810 · Avail. now

$735

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

See 21+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-1106 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 839 sqft

Unit 16-1604 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 839 sqft

Unit 2-203 · Avail. Jul 14

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 839 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Timbers of Pine Hollow.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
Welcome home to Timbers of Pine Hollow Apartment Homes! Perfectly situated in Conroe, Texas, youll be proud to call our community your home. Our residents appreciate being in close proximity to a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, commuter-friendly freeways and entertainment destinations. Come home to Timbers of Pine Hollow today!\n\nStylish residences offering all the comforts of home await you at Timbers of Pine Hollow. Our spacious floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none! Choose from our selection floor plans that come well-appointed with spacious walk-in closets, fireplaces*, washer and dryer connections*, 24-hour emergency maintenance, access to our sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center and much more! We've included everything you'd expect in an apartment home and more!\n\nTake advantage of all the community amenities and services we offer here at Timbers of Pine Hollow, there is something for everyone.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$300 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. 50 lbs or under.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Timbers of Pine Hollow have any available units?
Timbers of Pine Hollow has 38 units available starting at $735 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Conroe, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Conroe Rent Report.
What amenities does Timbers of Pine Hollow have?
Some of Timbers of Pine Hollow's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Timbers of Pine Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
Timbers of Pine Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Timbers of Pine Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, Timbers of Pine Hollow is pet friendly.
Does Timbers of Pine Hollow offer parking?
Yes, Timbers of Pine Hollow offers parking.
Does Timbers of Pine Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, Timbers of Pine Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Timbers of Pine Hollow have a pool?
Yes, Timbers of Pine Hollow has a pool.
Does Timbers of Pine Hollow have accessible units?
No, Timbers of Pine Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does Timbers of Pine Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Timbers of Pine Hollow has units with dishwashers.

