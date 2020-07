Riverpointe

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room package receiving accessible 24hr maintenance alarm system carport e-payments hot tub

Welcome to River Pointe Apartments! Looking for newly renovated apartments in Conroe, TX? You've come to the right place. Here at River Pointe Apartments, our apartment homes embody traditional elegance, style, and spacious comfort. Our community has tastefully designed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes updated with all of the amenities you would expect from a luxury apartment complex. We know that community amenities are important to you! Our gated and pet-friendly complex has a swimming pool, fitness center, and movie theater! The apartments have chef-inspired kitchens along with faux granite countertops that make cooking and entertaining a lot more fun. Enjoy using the computer at the business center or barbecuing at the outdoor kitchen and cabana. Situated north of Houston, Conroe is the ideal place for you to call home. Our carefully crafted apartments have been designed with your interests in mind! Please check out our gallery to get a glimpse of what our community is