Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM

85 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Conroe, TX

$
13 Units Available
Capri Villas
425 McCaleb Rd, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1092 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1-3 bedroom homes in this community, which is situated on acres of land near Lake Conroe. Residents enjoy access to a resort-style swimming pool, gym, coffee bar, and playground.
$
45 Units Available
Towers Woodland
366 FM-1488, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1147 sqft
Located between Interstate 45 and WG Jones State Forest, this property offers luxury apartments surrounded by lush grass and shady trees. Fun amenities include a game room, 24-hour gym and a dog park.
25 Units Available
Harper's Retreat
17011 Harpers Way, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1118 sqft
Luxurious apartments located conveniently near Interstate 45. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Units come equipped with full-sized washer and dryer. Enjoy access to a large pool with private cabanas.
$
13 Units Available
The Retreat at Conroe
2951 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1133 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
$
23 Units Available
Parc Woodland
245 FM 1488 Rd, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1187 sqft
Granite countertops and hardwood floors in a community that offers everything from a game room to a clubhouse. Property is located moments from Interstate 45 and within view of the WG Jones State Forest.
$
229 Units Available
Reserve at City Place
1560 League Line Rd, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1166 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to The Reserve at City Place!
38 Units Available
Abbey at Conroe
231 Interstate 45 N, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$899
972 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Lake Conroe and The Woodlands. Beautiful, newly renovated apartments with luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and crown molding. Brand new gym and business center.
15 Units Available
Riverwood
201 River Pointe Dr, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1187 sqft
Open concept living spaces with kitchen islands in most floor plans. Full-sized washer and dryer in all homes. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and lap lanes. Fitness center with free instructor, strength-training equipment. Immediate access to I-45.
$
49 Units Available
Timbers of Pine Hollow
2020 Plantation Dr, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$915
896 sqft
In Conroe, near Montgomery Plaza shopping, Cracker Barrel and I-45. Spacious interiors feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer connections. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a courtyard.
$
16 Units Available
West Creek Apartments
2211 Montgomery Park Blvd, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1019 sqft
Awesome location right in the center of Conroe with easy access to Lake Conroe and nearby grocery stores and dining options. Serene community with courtyard, dog park and pool. Patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances in units.
69 Units Available
Sanctuary at Jacobs Reserve
165 Carriage Hills Blvd, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1182 sqft
New apartments featuring grand entries and lots of natural light. These chic locations offer gourmet kitchens, designer wood-style flooring, and large patios. Lots of space and open floor plans.
26 Units Available
Hilltops
2200 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1099 sqft
Modern units with gourmet kitchens, oversized garden tubs, wood flooring, and private patios/balconies. Easy access to I-45 and all of greater Houston. Pet friendly with no weight restrictions.
37 Units Available
The Grand Estates in the Forest
2477 Farm to Market Rd 1488, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1120 sqft
Beautifully high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and concierge service define this high-end property. Units range from one to four bedrooms. Moments away from dining options. Residents can enjoy a clubhouse on site as well.
54 Units Available
The Mansions Woodland
2443 Farm to Market Rd 1488, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1226 sqft
Granite counters on the inside and a resort-style swimming pool on the outside. Property is a smoke-free community with an on-site concierge and business center.
$
19 Units Available
The Dominion
15596 Interstate 45 S, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1241 sqft
Conveniently located right off Interstate 45 and only miles away from The Woodlands Mall. Attached garages for every unit. Amenities include gym, pool, hot tub and billiards table.
22 Units Available
Riverpointe
1600 River Pointe Dr, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$982
1053 sqft
Premium apartments located near The Woodlands Mall, dining and entertainment, as well as museums and outdoor activities. Lush, beautiful grounds with resort-style pool and media room. Recently renovated.
$
51 Units Available
The Loop
3400 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1013 sqft
New community located just a short drive from Lake Conroe. Spacious units with gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, garden tubs, and high-end faucets with vegetable sprayers.
5 Units Available
Anatole at the Pines
1100 S Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1199 sqft
Apartments feature faux-wood flooring, two-toned cabinets and luxurious design touches. Community offers yoga, fitness center and resident lounge. Located close to Sam Houston National Forest and Crighton Theatre.
15 Units Available
The Landings of Conroe
1840 Longmire Rd, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1185 sqft
Located just off Longmire Road and Loop 336. Beautiful community with rolling hills, basketball court and tennis court. Units feature W/D, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Spacious floor plans.
$
12 Units Available
Harbor Shores
15650 Walden Rd, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1102 sqft
Beautiful waterfront homes offer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Residents have access to the clubhouse, courtyard and swimming pool. Highway 105 provides easy access to downtown Conroe's shopping and dining options.
$
17 Units Available
The Fountains of Conroe
200 Fountain Ln, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
1171 sqft
Prime location near Lake Conroe, The Grand Theater and nearby golf resorts. Pristine, private community with dog park, carport, pool, playground and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated apartments with laundry in unit and huge closets.
$
9 Units Available
The Abbey at Montgomery Park
2201 Montgomery Park Blvd, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1050 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from The Woodlands and Lake Conroe. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and faux-wood floors. Residents' amenities include two swimming pools, spa, and fitness center.
45 Units Available
Heights at Harper's Preserve
17116 Harper's Trace, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1134 sqft
Situated right on Harper's Horsepen Branch and complete with private streets, pristine lake and gate house. Decked out kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Bocce court, gym and pool on premises.
$
33 Units Available
Rosemary
541 FM-1488, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1038 sqft
Kitchens designed with breakfast bars and pantry storage. Resident clubhouse with billiards, wide screen TV, and complimentary coffee station. Poolside gazebo and lounge with widescreen TV. WG Jones State Forest and I-45 both within a mile.

June 2020 Conroe Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Conroe Rent Report. Conroe rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Conroe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Conroe rents decline sharply over the past month

Conroe rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Conroe stand at $892 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,091 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Conroe's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Conroe throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Conroe rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Conroe has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Conroe is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Conroe's median two-bedroom rent of $1,091 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Conroe.
    • While rents in Conroe remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Conroe than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Conroe.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

