All apartments in Collin County
Find more places like 5818 Spillane Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collin County, TX
/
5818 Spillane Street
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

5818 Spillane Street

5818 Spillane Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5818 Spillane Street, Collin County, TX 75173

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! This cute home sits on a one acre lot with plenty of room to play! Open dining and living room with a cozy fire place. A portion of this acre is even fenced in for a traditional back yard. Don’t worry about carpet either as there is tile and wood floor throughout! Give us a call now to view the home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5818 Spillane Street have any available units?
5818 Spillane Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collin County, TX.
What amenities does 5818 Spillane Street have?
Some of 5818 Spillane Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5818 Spillane Street currently offering any rent specials?
5818 Spillane Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5818 Spillane Street pet-friendly?
No, 5818 Spillane Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collin County.
Does 5818 Spillane Street offer parking?
Yes, 5818 Spillane Street offers parking.
Does 5818 Spillane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5818 Spillane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5818 Spillane Street have a pool?
No, 5818 Spillane Street does not have a pool.
Does 5818 Spillane Street have accessible units?
No, 5818 Spillane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5818 Spillane Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5818 Spillane Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5818 Spillane Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5818 Spillane Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Advenir at Frankford Springs
3702 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXRockwall, TXRoyse City, TXThe Colony, TXWylie, TXMelissa, TXProsper, TX
Princeton, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXCelina, TXAddison, TXSachse, TXVan Alstyne, TXFate, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District