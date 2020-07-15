READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! This cute home sits on a one acre lot with plenty of room to play! Open dining and living room with a cozy fire place. A portion of this acre is even fenced in for a traditional back yard. Don’t worry about carpet either as there is tile and wood floor throughout! Give us a call now to view the home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5818 Spillane Street have any available units?
5818 Spillane Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collin County, TX.
What amenities does 5818 Spillane Street have?
Some of 5818 Spillane Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5818 Spillane Street currently offering any rent specials?
5818 Spillane Street is not currently offering any rent specials.