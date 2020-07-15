5818 Spillane Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garage fireplace carpet oven

READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! This cute home sits on a one acre lot with plenty of room to play! Open dining and living room with a cozy fire place. A portion of this acre is even fenced in for a traditional back yard. Don’t worry about carpet either as there is tile and wood floor throughout! Give us a call now to view the home!