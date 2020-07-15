3725 Millstone Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

Lease while Building in the Fabulous Light Farms Community with Prosper Schools! Shows like a Model. Real Handscraped Hardwood Flooring, Granite, Stainless Steel, Designer Lighting, & the list goes on. 4 Bedrooms (Study w Closet & access to full bath) could be utilized as a 5th if needed. Master Suite is down. Oversized Modern White Kitchen with plenty of work & storage space. Lots of natural light in this home. Large Gameroom with 3 Bedrooms up. Covered Patio & ample backyard for Kids & Pets. Awesome Community with many Amenities & Activities for the entire Family. Stainless Steel Refrigerator & Wine Refrigerator included. Quick Move in Available.