Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:18 AM

3725 Millstone Way

3725 Millstone Way · No Longer Available
Location

3725 Millstone Way, Collin County, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Lease while Building in the Fabulous Light Farms Community with Prosper Schools! Shows like a Model. Real Handscraped Hardwood Flooring, Granite, Stainless Steel, Designer Lighting, & the list goes on. 4 Bedrooms (Study w Closet & access to full bath) could be utilized as a 5th if needed. Master Suite is down. Oversized Modern White Kitchen with plenty of work & storage space. Lots of natural light in this home. Large Gameroom with 3 Bedrooms up. Covered Patio & ample backyard for Kids & Pets. Awesome Community with many Amenities & Activities for the entire Family. Stainless Steel Refrigerator & Wine Refrigerator included. Quick Move in Available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 Millstone Way have any available units?
3725 Millstone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collin County, TX.
What amenities does 3725 Millstone Way have?
Some of 3725 Millstone Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 Millstone Way currently offering any rent specials?
3725 Millstone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 Millstone Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3725 Millstone Way is pet friendly.
Does 3725 Millstone Way offer parking?
No, 3725 Millstone Way does not offer parking.
Does 3725 Millstone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 Millstone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 Millstone Way have a pool?
No, 3725 Millstone Way does not have a pool.
Does 3725 Millstone Way have accessible units?
No, 3725 Millstone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 Millstone Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3725 Millstone Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3725 Millstone Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3725 Millstone Way does not have units with air conditioning.
