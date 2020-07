Amenities

Bring your horse! Peaceful, Quiet Country Setting, Open floor plan, Large Rooms and Lots of Closet Storage, Clean and Well-Maintained, 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms, 1800 Square Ft Home on 6.7 Fenced and Gated Acres. Enjoy the view from your covered deck. Cross-fenced and gated pasture features shade trees, chicken coup and loafing shed. Many extras including ceiling fans in each room, mini blind window treatments, solar screens, new refrigerator, glass top stove, walk-in pantry.