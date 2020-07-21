11872 county road 577

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 03/01/20 Mini Mansion Retreat



Beautiful brand new mini mansion in the heart of Anna Texas. Minutes from the city. Come enjoy the country living without the hassle of being to far out of the city. 15 minutes to Walmart, shopping, restaurants. Perfect quite retreat!

Nearby 121 and 78, close to 75.

Full kitchen with all appliances, spacious living room, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, full porch and Washer and Dryer. Private parking.



Rent 1250, Water included in the price.

No drama, no smoking and no drugs. No exceptions to background check and rental references.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199270

