Collin County, TX
11872 county road 577
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

11872 county road 577

11872 County Road 577 · No Longer Available
Location

11872 County Road 577, Collin County, TX 75424

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 03/01/20 Mini Mansion Retreat - Property Id: 199270

Beautiful brand new mini mansion in the heart of Anna Texas. Minutes from the city. Come enjoy the country living without the hassle of being to far out of the city. 15 minutes to Walmart, shopping, restaurants. Perfect quite retreat!
Nearby 121 and 78, close to 75.
Full kitchen with all appliances, spacious living room, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, full porch and Washer and Dryer. Private parking.

Rent 1250, Water included in the price.
No drama, no smoking and no drugs. No exceptions to background check and rental references.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199270
Property Id 199270

(RLNE5449960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

