103 Covey Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

Incredible home with space to play in unincorporated McKinney with exemplary rated Melissa ISD!!! Freshly painted brick & nicely landscaped provides great curb appeal. Gorgeous front door that leads into beautiful engineered hardwoods with spacious dining and large kitchen boasting Travertine back splash on the diagonal, stainless steel appliances with double ovens! granite counter tops and designer ceramic tile make the kitchen a dream! Master down with a 2nd master up for the mother in law or teen or college student! Fire pit in the back with lots of room for a pool! Covered patio makes for great entertaining & local park and pavilion with walking trails within walking distance. Welcome home!!!