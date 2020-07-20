All apartments in Collin County
Find more places like 103 Covey Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collin County, TX
/
103 Covey Lane
Last updated April 1 2019 at 1:34 PM

103 Covey Lane

103 Covey Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

103 Covey Lane, Collin County, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Incredible home with space to play in unincorporated McKinney with exemplary rated Melissa ISD!!! Freshly painted brick & nicely landscaped provides great curb appeal. Gorgeous front door that leads into beautiful engineered hardwoods with spacious dining and large kitchen boasting Travertine back splash on the diagonal, stainless steel appliances with double ovens! granite counter tops and designer ceramic tile make the kitchen a dream! Master down with a 2nd master up for the mother in law or teen or college student! Fire pit in the back with lots of room for a pool! Covered patio makes for great entertaining & local park and pavilion with walking trails within walking distance. Welcome home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Covey Lane have any available units?
103 Covey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collin County, TX.
What amenities does 103 Covey Lane have?
Some of 103 Covey Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Covey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
103 Covey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Covey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 103 Covey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collin County.
Does 103 Covey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 103 Covey Lane offers parking.
Does 103 Covey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Covey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Covey Lane have a pool?
Yes, 103 Covey Lane has a pool.
Does 103 Covey Lane have accessible units?
No, 103 Covey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Covey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Covey Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Covey Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Covey Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes
4909 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Bellview
1403-1407 15th Place
Plano, TX 75074
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Spring Parc
18250 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln
Sachse, TX 75048

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXRockwall, TXRoyse City, TXThe Colony, TXWylie, TXMelissa, TXProsper, TX
Princeton, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXCelina, TXAddison, TXSachse, TXVan Alstyne, TXFate, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District