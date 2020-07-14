Apartment List
/
TX
/
brenham
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:55 PM

8 Apartments for rent in Brenham, TX with garages

Brenham apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
312 Scenic Brook Street
312 Scenic Brook Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1502 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* This traditional style brick home is in a great neighborhood and convenient to businesses and schools in town. Home features an open concept, tall ceilings, fireplace, 2 car garage and fenced backyard.

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
812 Burleson Street
812 Burleson Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1553 sqft
Large lot with trees and plenty of shaded room to roam in backyard and front yard. There are 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2 car garage, sunroom, formal dining room,central HVAC, interior laundry room and custom walk-in shower.

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1000 Marie Street
1000 Marie Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1322 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* Recently renovated home. Beautiful updates. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1 car garage. Fenced backyard. Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required.

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
908 East Stone Street
908 East Stone Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1769 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* Lovely Large Corner Lot with Huge Trees! 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 2 car garage. Central Heat & A/C. Has storm windows for energy efficiency. Washer & Dryer plus Refrigerator with Ice Maker included.

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1700 Ellen Street
1700 Ellen Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1860 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* Updated painting and light fixtures. Lovely home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Refrigerator included. Indoor utility room with built-ins.

1 of 6

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1003 Allison
1003 Allison Street, Brenham, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1841 sqft
*LEASED* Nice 4 bedroom brick home for lease on a cul-de-sac. Conveniently located in Brenham, this home features new paint, tile floors, and a large floor plan. Large master has his and her walk-in closets and a double vanity.

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2109 Joel
2109 Joel Street, Brenham, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2123 sqft
CURRENTLY LEASED. Nice home in the Atlow subdivision. Mature trees, fencing and one car garage. There is a formal dining/living room in the front of the home with new carpet, and a family room adjoining the kitchen.

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2111 Springwood Drive
2111 Springwood Drive, Brenham, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1695 sqft
*PENDING* This meticulously kept home features hardwood and carpeted floors, high ceilings, and a large backyard for entertaining. The living room boasts a gas fireplace and easy access to the kitchen. Washer and dryer hookups. No pets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Brenham, TX

Brenham apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Brenham 3 Bedrooms
Brenham Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXConroe, TXBryan, TXKaty, TX
College Station, TXRosenberg, TXTomball, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston