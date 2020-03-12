All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 952 Dove Landing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
952 Dove Landing
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:15 PM

952 Dove Landing

952 Dover Landing Avenue · (979) 324-1138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

952 Dover Landing Avenue, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
You've got to see this one! Fantastic four bedroom Froehling home with all new flooring! This single-owner home is so well maintained that it shows like a new home! Spacious living room with charming corner fireplace. You'll love the kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops with great island, and ample storage throughout! The kitchen is open with the dining space to create a versatile functional space! Master bedroom features a large closet and master bath with dual vanities, soaking tub, and separate shower. The home backs to a convenient alleyway so there are no immediate back yard neighbors. Excellent location with each access to restaurants, shopping, medical, and Highway 6. Zoned for excellent CSISD schools including Creek View Elementary and College Station High School! This beauty is priced to sell! Call to set up your private tour before someone else beats you to it! 3D Virtual Tour Available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 952 Dove Landing have any available units?
952 Dove Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
Is 952 Dove Landing currently offering any rent specials?
952 Dove Landing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 952 Dove Landing pet-friendly?
No, 952 Dove Landing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 952 Dove Landing offer parking?
No, 952 Dove Landing does not offer parking.
Does 952 Dove Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 952 Dove Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 952 Dove Landing have a pool?
No, 952 Dove Landing does not have a pool.
Does 952 Dove Landing have accessible units?
No, 952 Dove Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 952 Dove Landing have units with dishwashers?
No, 952 Dove Landing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 952 Dove Landing have units with air conditioning?
No, 952 Dove Landing does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 952 Dove Landing?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
The Grand 1501
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 Bedrooms
College Station 3 BedroomsCollege Station Apartments with Gym
College Station Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TX
Bryan, TXTomball, TXHuntsville, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity