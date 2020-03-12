952 Dove Landing

Amenities

granite counters fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters Property Amenities

You've got to see this one! Fantastic four bedroom Froehling home with all new flooring! This single-owner home is so well maintained that it shows like a new home! Spacious living room with charming corner fireplace. You'll love the kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops with great island, and ample storage throughout! The kitchen is open with the dining space to create a versatile functional space! Master bedroom features a large closet and master bath with dual vanities, soaking tub, and separate shower. The home backs to a convenient alleyway so there are no immediate back yard neighbors. Excellent location with each access to restaurants, shopping, medical, and Highway 6. Zoned for excellent CSISD schools including Creek View Elementary and College Station High School! This beauty is priced to sell! Call to set up your private tour before someone else beats you to it! 3D Virtual Tour Available!