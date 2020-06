Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Pre-Lease for Fall 2020! Gorgeous Very spacious 4 bed 3 bath with two car garage single family home features three way split floor plan. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliance, nice pantry, beautiful vinyl plank and tile floors throughout. NO Carpet. Washer and dryer in house. It is convenient to schools, shopping center. Pet needs to be under 40lbs with pet agreement and pet deposit.