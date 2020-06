Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Pre-Leasing for August. Semester Lease OK. Beautiful 5/3 house located in the Southside Historic District. WALK to Texas A&M from this charming house with refinished original hardwood floors, newer carpet, paint, light fixtures, stainless appliances and granite throughout. Large fenced yard with deck and full size washer/dryer included. One animal under 25 lbs with pet deposit and pet rent. Visit www.rentmaroon.com for more information and pet policies.



