All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 604 Corregidor Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
604 Corregidor Dr
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

604 Corregidor Dr

604 Corregidor Dr · (979) 695-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

604 Corregidor Dr, College Station, TX 77840

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1246 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE IN AUGUST! Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath duplex within walking distance of the A&M bus route and just 1 mile from Kyle Field! Spacious bedrooms with large walk in closets. Ample parking located in rear. Washer and dryer are included. Gorgeous location with minimal traffic. This home has tile in the kitchen, and carpet in the bedrooms. Open living spaces with crown molding, accent lighting, and a raised ceiling in the living room. This house is located toward the end of the street, across from a large fountain and pond, making it a quiet, serene location great for anyone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Corregidor Dr have any available units?
604 Corregidor Dr has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 604 Corregidor Dr have?
Some of 604 Corregidor Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Corregidor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
604 Corregidor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Corregidor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 604 Corregidor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 604 Corregidor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 604 Corregidor Dr offers parking.
Does 604 Corregidor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 Corregidor Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Corregidor Dr have a pool?
No, 604 Corregidor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 604 Corregidor Dr have accessible units?
No, 604 Corregidor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Corregidor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Corregidor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Corregidor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 Corregidor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 604 Corregidor Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845
Briarwood Apartments
1201 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
The Grand at 1501 - Plantation Oaks
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840
Parcside Townhomes
2500 Central Park Ln
College Station, TX 77840

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 Bedrooms
College Station Apartments with GymsCollege Station Apartments with Pools
College Station Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TXBryan, TX
Tomball, TXHuntsville, TXSealy, TX
Hempstead, TXBrenham, TXBellville, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity