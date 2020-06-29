604 Corregidor Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry parking walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE IN AUGUST! Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath duplex within walking distance of the A&M bus route and just 1 mile from Kyle Field! Spacious bedrooms with large walk in closets. Ample parking located in rear. Washer and dryer are included. Gorgeous location with minimal traffic. This home has tile in the kitchen, and carpet in the bedrooms. Open living spaces with crown molding, accent lighting, and a raised ceiling in the living room. This house is located toward the end of the street, across from a large fountain and pond, making it a quiet, serene location great for anyone!