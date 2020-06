Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park gym pool volleyball court

This is a 4 bedroom 4 bathroom townhome in the popular Barracks community, just minutes from TAMU. Each bedroom has it's own full bathroom. The kitchen and bathrooms have granite countertops and in the kitchen is a large high top eating bar. Inside the community of The Barracks are many activities including fitness parks, game parks, pools, dog parks, sand volleyball,

basketball, a wakeboard park and the incredible Cove at BearX.