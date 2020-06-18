402 Ayrshire Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Charming 1930s home located in desirable College Park Neighborhood just behind Kyle Field complete with awesome curb appeal and picket fence! This cute home includes 2 nice sized bedrooms, 1 bathroom featuring claw foot tub/shower, a living space with hardwood floors, and modernized kitchen for functionality. The large porch overlooks the back yard. Fridge, stack-able washer and dryer all included. Don't miss out on this opportunity to be in this highly sought location! On or Off Street Parking available. (Garage structure not available for use)

Rent: $1000

Deposit: $1000