College Station, TX
402 Ayrshire Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:12 AM

402 Ayrshire Street

402 Ayrshire Street · (979) 224-0405
College Station
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Location

402 Ayrshire Street, College Station, TX 77840
Southside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 10

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Charming 1930s home located in desirable College Park Neighborhood just behind Kyle Field complete with awesome curb appeal and picket fence! This cute home includes 2 nice sized bedrooms, 1 bathroom featuring claw foot tub/shower, a living space with hardwood floors, and modernized kitchen for functionality. The large porch overlooks the back yard. Fridge, stack-able washer and dryer all included. Don't miss out on this opportunity to be in this highly sought location! On or Off Street Parking available. (Garage structure not available for use)
Rent: $1000
Deposit: $1000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Ayrshire Street have any available units?
402 Ayrshire Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 402 Ayrshire Street have?
Some of 402 Ayrshire Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Ayrshire Street currently offering any rent specials?
402 Ayrshire Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Ayrshire Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 Ayrshire Street is pet friendly.
Does 402 Ayrshire Street offer parking?
Yes, 402 Ayrshire Street does offer parking.
Does 402 Ayrshire Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 Ayrshire Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Ayrshire Street have a pool?
No, 402 Ayrshire Street does not have a pool.
Does 402 Ayrshire Street have accessible units?
No, 402 Ayrshire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Ayrshire Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 Ayrshire Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Ayrshire Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 402 Ayrshire Street has units with air conditioning.
