Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious South College Station 4 bed/2 bath home for lease in popular Reatta Meadows! Open living and kitchen area and large bedrooms with plenty of closet space! Tile counters in kitchen and master bath, carpet in bedrooms and upgraded porcelain tile throughout main living areas of the home. Large utility room. Great yard for entertaining or enjoying a gorgeous spring evening on the patio! Just minutes from College Station High School, close to great South College Station shopping and hospitals!