Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:25 AM

3743 Marielene

3743 Marielene Circle · (888) 856-2281 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3743 Marielene Circle, College Station, TX 77845
Edelweiss

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3743 Marielene · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bed, 2 Bath in Edelweiss Estates! - If you're looking for a great rental that has recently been updated with an attached 2 car garage, look no further!! Inside this beautiful Edelweiss Estates home is an open concept floor plan featuring a large living room, dining area, large kitchen with tons of cabinet/storage space, 3 large bedrooms, 2 car garage & a HUGE backyard that is perfect for entertaining! Granite countertops, interior paint and brand new carpet throughout is less than a year old. Call Kevin today for a private showing before this deal slips away!! 832-651-2463

(RLNE5686321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3743 Marielene have any available units?
3743 Marielene has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3743 Marielene have?
Some of 3743 Marielene's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3743 Marielene currently offering any rent specials?
3743 Marielene isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3743 Marielene pet-friendly?
Yes, 3743 Marielene is pet friendly.
Does 3743 Marielene offer parking?
Yes, 3743 Marielene does offer parking.
Does 3743 Marielene have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3743 Marielene does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3743 Marielene have a pool?
No, 3743 Marielene does not have a pool.
Does 3743 Marielene have accessible units?
No, 3743 Marielene does not have accessible units.
Does 3743 Marielene have units with dishwashers?
No, 3743 Marielene does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3743 Marielene have units with air conditioning?
No, 3743 Marielene does not have units with air conditioning.
