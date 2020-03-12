3743 Marielene

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 3 Bed, 2 Bath in Edelweiss Estates! - If you're looking for a great rental that has recently been updated with an attached 2 car garage, look no further!! Inside this beautiful Edelweiss Estates home is an open concept floor plan featuring a large living room, dining area, large kitchen with tons of cabinet/storage space, 3 large bedrooms, 2 car garage & a HUGE backyard that is perfect for entertaining! Granite countertops, interior paint and brand new carpet throughout is less than a year old. Call Kevin today for a private showing before this deal slips away!! 832-651-2463



(RLNE5686321)