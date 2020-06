Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR AN AUGUST MOVE IN! Beautiful 4 bed , 4.5 bath townhome with a 2 car garage at The Revelry! Spacious bedrooms each with their own private bathroom & walk in closet. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Located in close proximity to the new HEB, shopping and dining. Schedule your viewing today!