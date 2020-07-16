All apartments in College Station
Find more places like
3429 Papa Bear - 3429 Papa Bear..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
3429 Papa Bear - 3429 Papa Bear.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

3429 Papa Bear - 3429 Papa Bear.

3429 Papa Bear Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3429 Papa Bear Dr, College Station, TX 77845

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
internet access
The Best New Townhome Community in BCS! Available for IMMEDIATE Move In! - Available for lease from NOW until August!!

This 4 bed 4.5 bath townhome features and open concept floor plan with granite throughout, wood-vinyl plank in the common areas, tons of natural light, spacious living room, large bedrooms with walk-in closets, and much more! The back yard is privacy fenced with a covered patio is great for entertaining, or step out and enjoy the pool! Lawn care and internet are provided by the HOA. Located in The Revelry, one of the hottest developments in South College Station, this home is just minutes away from Texas A&M University, restaurants, shopping, and more! This home is priced to sell, call today for a private showing!

(RLNE5424947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
Parcside Townhomes
2500 Central Park Ln
College Station, TX 77840
The Grand at 1501 - Plantation Oaks
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Briarwood Apartments
1201 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3429 Papa Bear - 3429 Papa Bear. have any available units?
3429 Papa Bear - 3429 Papa Bear. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 3429 Papa Bear - 3429 Papa Bear. have?
Some of 3429 Papa Bear - 3429 Papa Bear.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3429 Papa Bear - 3429 Papa Bear. currently offering any rent specials?
3429 Papa Bear - 3429 Papa Bear. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3429 Papa Bear - 3429 Papa Bear. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3429 Papa Bear - 3429 Papa Bear. is pet friendly.
Does 3429 Papa Bear - 3429 Papa Bear. offer parking?
No, 3429 Papa Bear - 3429 Papa Bear. does not offer parking.
Does 3429 Papa Bear - 3429 Papa Bear. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3429 Papa Bear - 3429 Papa Bear. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3429 Papa Bear - 3429 Papa Bear. have a pool?
Yes, 3429 Papa Bear - 3429 Papa Bear. has a pool.
Does 3429 Papa Bear - 3429 Papa Bear. have accessible units?
No, 3429 Papa Bear - 3429 Papa Bear. does not have accessible units.
Does 3429 Papa Bear - 3429 Papa Bear. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3429 Papa Bear - 3429 Papa Bear. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3429 Papa Bear - 3429 Papa Bear. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3429 Papa Bear - 3429 Papa Bear. does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 BedroomsCollege Station Apartments with GymsCollege Station Apartments with PoolsCollege Station Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TXBryan, TXTomball, TXHuntsville, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TXBrenham, TXBellville, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek DistrictSouthern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College SystemSam Houston State UniversityBaylor College of Medicine