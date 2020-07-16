3429 Papa Bear - 3429 Papa Bear..

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets pool internet access

The Best New Townhome Community in BCS! Available for IMMEDIATE Move In! - Available for lease from NOW until August!!



This 4 bed 4.5 bath townhome features and open concept floor plan with granite throughout, wood-vinyl plank in the common areas, tons of natural light, spacious living room, large bedrooms with walk-in closets, and much more! The back yard is privacy fenced with a covered patio is great for entertaining, or step out and enjoy the pool! Lawn care and internet are provided by the HOA. Located in The Revelry, one of the hottest developments in South College Station, this home is just minutes away from Texas A&M University, restaurants, shopping, and more! This home is priced to sell, call today for a private showing!



