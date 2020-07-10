3334 Bluestem Circle - 1

Amenities
**AVAILABLE for IMMEDIATE MOVE IN** This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is located on the end of the cul-de-sac with easy access to HWY 6 and centrally located in College Station. The unit just underwent some major work...new paint throughout, new carpet installed, HVAC ducts cleaned, new fixtures & hardware, etc. The outside will be receiving a new coat of paint very soon.
The large master bedroom is down stairs with tile floors as well as a small office/bonus. It has a large living room with a fire place and dinning area with tile floors. Two large bedrooms upstairs both have carpet. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, and lawn care included.