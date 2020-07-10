All apartments in College Station
3334 Bluestem Circle - 1
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

3334 Bluestem Circle - 1

3334 Bluestem Cir · (979) 777-7938
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3334 Bluestem Cir, College Station, TX 77845
Southwood Terrace

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
**AVAILABLE for IMMEDIATE MOVE IN** This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is located on the end of the cul-de-sac with easy access to HWY 6 and centrally located in College Station. The unit just underwent some major work...new paint throughout, new carpet installed, HVAC ducts cleaned, new fixtures & hardware, etc. The outside will be receiving a new coat of paint very soon.

The large master bedroom is down stairs with tile floors as well as a small office/bonus. It has a large living room with a fire place and dinning area with tile floors. Two large bedrooms upstairs both have carpet. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, and lawn care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3334 Bluestem Circle - 1 have any available units?
3334 Bluestem Circle - 1 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3334 Bluestem Circle - 1 have?
Some of 3334 Bluestem Circle - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3334 Bluestem Circle - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3334 Bluestem Circle - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3334 Bluestem Circle - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3334 Bluestem Circle - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3334 Bluestem Circle - 1 offer parking?
No, 3334 Bluestem Circle - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3334 Bluestem Circle - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3334 Bluestem Circle - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3334 Bluestem Circle - 1 have a pool?
No, 3334 Bluestem Circle - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3334 Bluestem Circle - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3334 Bluestem Circle - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3334 Bluestem Circle - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3334 Bluestem Circle - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3334 Bluestem Circle - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3334 Bluestem Circle - 1 has units with air conditioning.
