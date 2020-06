Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is located on the end of the cul-de-sac with easy access to HWY 6 and centrally located in College Station. The large master bedroom is down stairs with tile floors as well as a small office/bonus. It has a large living room with a fire place and dinning area with tile floors. Two large bedrooms upstairs both have carpet. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, and lawn care included.