Last updated April 9 2020 at 5:34 AM

3315 Von Trapp

3315 Von Trapp Lane · (979) 324-4290
Location

3315 Von Trapp Lane, College Station, TX 77845
Edelweiss

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2081 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a corner lot in Edelweiss Estates subdivision! The home features beautiful wood floors
when you walk in and the tile in all of the wet areas. The kitchen offers a built in microwave, granite counter tops, and all
appliances including a side-by-side refrigerator and newly painted kitchen cabinets. The master bath has double vanities, a
Jacuzzi tub with a separate shower and a walk in closet. Raised ceilings along with lots of nice crown molding. All bedrooms
are good size with nice closet space. Beautiful back yard with patio for relaxing and entertainment. The washer & dryer are
included. The property closes to park, schools, hospitals, shopping and Texas A&M. 8/14/2020 move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 Von Trapp have any available units?
3315 Von Trapp has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3315 Von Trapp have?
Some of 3315 Von Trapp's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 Von Trapp currently offering any rent specials?
3315 Von Trapp isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 Von Trapp pet-friendly?
No, 3315 Von Trapp is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 3315 Von Trapp offer parking?
Yes, 3315 Von Trapp does offer parking.
Does 3315 Von Trapp have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3315 Von Trapp offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 Von Trapp have a pool?
No, 3315 Von Trapp does not have a pool.
Does 3315 Von Trapp have accessible units?
No, 3315 Von Trapp does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 Von Trapp have units with dishwashers?
No, 3315 Von Trapp does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3315 Von Trapp have units with air conditioning?
No, 3315 Von Trapp does not have units with air conditioning.
