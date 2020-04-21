3315 Von Trapp

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

A beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a corner lot in Edelweiss Estates subdivision! The home features beautiful wood floors

when you walk in and the tile in all of the wet areas. The kitchen offers a built in microwave, granite counter tops, and all

appliances including a side-by-side refrigerator and newly painted kitchen cabinets. The master bath has double vanities, a

Jacuzzi tub with a separate shower and a walk in closet. Raised ceilings along with lots of nice crown molding. All bedrooms

are good size with nice closet space. Beautiful back yard with patio for relaxing and entertainment. The washer & dryer are

included. The property closes to park, schools, hospitals, shopping and Texas A&M. 8/14/2020 move in.