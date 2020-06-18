All apartments in College Station
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

3227 Sergeant Drive A

3227 Sergeant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3227 Sergeant Drive, College Station, TX 77845

Amenities

granite counters
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
3227 Sergeant Drive A Available 08/01/20 3/3 Townhome w/cable & internet PLUS BONUS ROOM! - Beautiful Barracks townhome only 2.5 miles from campus! This 3 bed 3 bath home features large bedrooms and living areas, custom cabinetry and granite countertops, stained concrete flooring in common areas, and much more INCLUDING an EXTRA ROOM! HOA covers high speed internet and cable, pool, and all exterior maintenance. Can't beat this price for the location and amenities, call today to schedule your tour.

(RLNE4035292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3227 Sergeant Drive A have any available units?
3227 Sergeant Drive A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
Is 3227 Sergeant Drive A currently offering any rent specials?
3227 Sergeant Drive A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3227 Sergeant Drive A pet-friendly?
No, 3227 Sergeant Drive A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 3227 Sergeant Drive A offer parking?
No, 3227 Sergeant Drive A does not offer parking.
Does 3227 Sergeant Drive A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3227 Sergeant Drive A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3227 Sergeant Drive A have a pool?
Yes, 3227 Sergeant Drive A has a pool.
Does 3227 Sergeant Drive A have accessible units?
No, 3227 Sergeant Drive A does not have accessible units.
Does 3227 Sergeant Drive A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3227 Sergeant Drive A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3227 Sergeant Drive A have units with air conditioning?
No, 3227 Sergeant Drive A does not have units with air conditioning.
