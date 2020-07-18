All apartments in College Station
3201 Neuburg Court
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

3201 Neuburg Court

3201 Neuburg Court · No Longer Available
Location

3201 Neuburg Court, College Station, TX 77845
Edelweiss

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fire pit
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home for lease on a corner lot cul-de-sac in Edelweiss Estates! When you walk in you are greeted by high ceilings, a cozy fireplace, and beautiful arches. Master bedroom is split from secondary bedrooms and features an en suite bathroom with his and hers walk-in closets, dual vanity, and private commode. Enjoy cooking and entertaining in the bright and open kitchen with GE Café gas range, stainless steel appliances, island, and walk-in pantry! Storage is not a problem as each bedroom has walk-in closets, there are plenty of cabinets in the bathrooms, and multiple hall closets throughout the home. In the large backyard, relax on the covered porch and gather around the large fire pit with friends and family. Recent updates in 2018 include new carpet in the master and one of the secondary bedrooms, new faucets in the bathrooms, new commodes, entryway pendant light fixture, outdoor garage sconces, painted cabinetry, and fresh neutral paint throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Neuburg Court have any available units?
3201 Neuburg Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 3201 Neuburg Court have?
Some of 3201 Neuburg Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Neuburg Court currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Neuburg Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Neuburg Court pet-friendly?
No, 3201 Neuburg Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 3201 Neuburg Court offer parking?
Yes, 3201 Neuburg Court offers parking.
Does 3201 Neuburg Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 Neuburg Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Neuburg Court have a pool?
No, 3201 Neuburg Court does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Neuburg Court have accessible units?
No, 3201 Neuburg Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Neuburg Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3201 Neuburg Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3201 Neuburg Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3201 Neuburg Court does not have units with air conditioning.
