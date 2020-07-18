3201 Neuburg Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home for lease on a corner lot cul-de-sac in Edelweiss Estates! When you walk in you are greeted by high ceilings, a cozy fireplace, and beautiful arches. Master bedroom is split from secondary bedrooms and features an en suite bathroom with his and hers walk-in closets, dual vanity, and private commode. Enjoy cooking and entertaining in the bright and open kitchen with GE Café gas range, stainless steel appliances, island, and walk-in pantry! Storage is not a problem as each bedroom has walk-in closets, there are plenty of cabinets in the bathrooms, and multiple hall closets throughout the home. In the large backyard, relax on the covered porch and gather around the large fire pit with friends and family. Recent updates in 2018 include new carpet in the master and one of the secondary bedrooms, new faucets in the bathrooms, new commodes, entryway pendant light fixture, outdoor garage sconces, painted cabinetry, and fresh neutral paint throughout.