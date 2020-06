Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous home in the Woodland Hills subdivision in South College Station! This home features 4 spacious bedrooms, master suite with garden tub and double vanities, open kitchen with gas cooktop, wood floors in the dining and living room, and large backyard with covered patio. It is conveniently located close to shopping and restaurants and offers easy access to Hwy 6. This home won't last long so schedule your appointment today!