College Station, TX
2840 Papa Bear
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2840 Papa Bear

2840 Papa Bear Dr · (979) 450-8056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2840 Papa Bear Dr, College Station, TX 77845
Stone Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2840 Papa Bear · Avail. Aug 14

$2,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1911 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2840 Papa Bear Available 08/14/20 2840 Papa Bear - ***PRELEASING FOR FALL 2020***Adorable 4/4.5 with room to entertain. Recently built, this spacious townhome features a grey color scheme throughout and contemporary fixtures and appliances. Located in the kitchen, two pantries, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. All four bedrooms are located upstairs. The rooms feature attached bathrooms and spacious closets. In addition, the townhome has an attached two car garage.

Click for a virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=uKiVsaNxHgt

(RLNE4693771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 Papa Bear have any available units?
2840 Papa Bear has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2840 Papa Bear have?
Some of 2840 Papa Bear's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 Papa Bear currently offering any rent specials?
2840 Papa Bear isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 Papa Bear pet-friendly?
Yes, 2840 Papa Bear is pet friendly.
Does 2840 Papa Bear offer parking?
Yes, 2840 Papa Bear does offer parking.
Does 2840 Papa Bear have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2840 Papa Bear does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 Papa Bear have a pool?
No, 2840 Papa Bear does not have a pool.
Does 2840 Papa Bear have accessible units?
No, 2840 Papa Bear does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 Papa Bear have units with dishwashers?
No, 2840 Papa Bear does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2840 Papa Bear have units with air conditioning?
No, 2840 Papa Bear does not have units with air conditioning.
