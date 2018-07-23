2506 Leyla Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Open concept floor plan located in Edelweiss Ridge, walk to College Station High School! Upon entering, your greeted with beautiful crown molding, detailed trim work and vast arches. The kitchen is spacious and has durable knotty alder wood cabinets, granite counter tops, tumbled marble back splash and stainless appliances. The over sized custom island provides extra storage space and serves as a central work station. Wood plank vinyl floors are found in the kitchen and living room, ceramic tile in the bathrooms and carpet in the bedrooms. Recessed lighting is strategically placed through out. The exterior is a combination of brick and stone with hardi at the back. Arched brick lintels add decorative accents. Call today!