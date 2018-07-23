All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 2506 Leyla Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
2506 Leyla Lane
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:19 AM

2506 Leyla Lane

2506 Leyla Lane · (979) 255-3400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2506 Leyla Lane, College Station, TX 77845
Edelweiss Gartens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open concept floor plan located in Edelweiss Ridge, walk to College Station High School! Upon entering, your greeted with beautiful crown molding, detailed trim work and vast arches. The kitchen is spacious and has durable knotty alder wood cabinets, granite counter tops, tumbled marble back splash and stainless appliances. The over sized custom island provides extra storage space and serves as a central work station. Wood plank vinyl floors are found in the kitchen and living room, ceramic tile in the bathrooms and carpet in the bedrooms. Recessed lighting is strategically placed through out. The exterior is a combination of brick and stone with hardi at the back. Arched brick lintels add decorative accents. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 Leyla Lane have any available units?
2506 Leyla Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2506 Leyla Lane have?
Some of 2506 Leyla Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 Leyla Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2506 Leyla Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 Leyla Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2506 Leyla Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 2506 Leyla Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2506 Leyla Lane does offer parking.
Does 2506 Leyla Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2506 Leyla Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 Leyla Lane have a pool?
No, 2506 Leyla Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2506 Leyla Lane have accessible units?
No, 2506 Leyla Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 Leyla Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2506 Leyla Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2506 Leyla Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2506 Leyla Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2506 Leyla Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
The Grand 1501
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 Bedrooms
College Station 3 BedroomsCollege Station Apartments with Gym
College Station Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TX
Bryan, TXTomball, TXHuntsville, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity