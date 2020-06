Amenities

Student living doesn't get better than this!! Like new 4 bedroom/3 bath home in popular Horse Haven Estates. This house has it all: granite counters, stainless steel appliances, raised ceilings, crown molding, HUGE rooms, and plenty of parking in the back with no rear neighbors!! Great location right across Hwy 6 from the mall, shopping and plenty of restaurants (even Chuy's and BJ's!) and close to school. Comes with all of the appliances, including washer, dryer, and refrigerator!