Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Single Family HOUSE on the Bus Route AVAILABLE 8/1/2020! This 3 Bed, 2 Bath home features 1300sf with a split-bedroom, open concept floor plan, and covered porch with a large backyard. It is located conveniently on the TAMU Bus Route and close to the newest HEB shopping center off of Wellborn. FRIDGE, WASHER, & DRYER are INCLUDED!