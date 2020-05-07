All apartments in College Station
College Station, TX
225 Sterling Street
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:32 AM

225 Sterling Street

225 Sterling Street · (979) 587-8386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

225 Sterling Street, College Station, TX 77840
Wolf Pen Creek District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FALL 2020 PRE-LEASE! You must see this 5 bedroom 5 bathroom house with open floor plan in living, kitchen, dining areas. This home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, fenced in backyard and spacious front porch area. Great for Hangouts! Enjoy the walk to campus, shopping and more. Washer/dryer, lawn care, pest control are included. Pets on case by case basis with additional deposit. For more information please TEXT Kayla with The Legacy Team at 979.587.8386.
RENT: $2750 DEPOSIT: $2750

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Sterling Street have any available units?
225 Sterling Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 225 Sterling Street have?
Some of 225 Sterling Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Sterling Street currently offering any rent specials?
225 Sterling Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Sterling Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Sterling Street is pet friendly.
Does 225 Sterling Street offer parking?
No, 225 Sterling Street does not offer parking.
Does 225 Sterling Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 Sterling Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Sterling Street have a pool?
No, 225 Sterling Street does not have a pool.
Does 225 Sterling Street have accessible units?
No, 225 Sterling Street does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Sterling Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Sterling Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Sterling Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Sterling Street does not have units with air conditioning.
