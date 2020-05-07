225 Sterling Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FALL 2020 PRE-LEASE! You must see this 5 bedroom 5 bathroom house with open floor plan in living, kitchen, dining areas. This home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, fenced in backyard and spacious front porch area. Great for Hangouts! Enjoy the walk to campus, shopping and more. Washer/dryer, lawn care, pest control are included. Pets on case by case basis with additional deposit. For more information please TEXT Kayla with The Legacy Team at 979.587.8386.

RENT: $2750 DEPOSIT: $2750