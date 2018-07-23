1756 Heath Drive

Amenities

Available August 1, 2020: GORGEOUS 4 bed 4 bath townhome with a 2car garage located in the Spring Creek neighborhood. This particular townhome was the builder's model home for this neighborhood, so it offers the unique upscale upgrades you won't find in every other unit! Granite countertops, sleek white cabinets, tile floors, high ceilings, & large walk-in closets are just a few of the features you'll love about this home. Truly a beautiful home. This particular home is an end-unit, so you have neighbors on only one side of you, & has a L-shaped backyard. All stainless steel kitchen appliances are provided. Two bedrooms are downstairs. The Spring Creek neighborhood offers two community pools & is convenient for those that are avid walkers & park goers. Just around the corner from the Tower Point HEB & Gold's Gym in south College Station.