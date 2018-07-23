All apartments in College Station
College Station, TX
1756 Heath Drive
1756 Heath Drive

1756 Heath Drive · (979) 218-3022
College Station
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Location

1756 Heath Drive, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1760 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Available August 1, 2020: GORGEOUS 4 bed 4 bath townhome with a 2car garage located in the Spring Creek neighborhood. This particular townhome was the builder's model home for this neighborhood, so it offers the unique upscale upgrades you won't find in every other unit! Granite countertops, sleek white cabinets, tile floors, high ceilings, & large walk-in closets are just a few of the features you'll love about this home. Truly a beautiful home. This particular home is an end-unit, so you have neighbors on only one side of you, & has a L-shaped backyard. All stainless steel kitchen appliances are provided. Two bedrooms are downstairs. The Spring Creek neighborhood offers two community pools & is convenient for those that are avid walkers & park goers. Just around the corner from the Tower Point HEB & Gold's Gym in south College Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1756 Heath Drive have any available units?
1756 Heath Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1756 Heath Drive have?
Some of 1756 Heath Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1756 Heath Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1756 Heath Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1756 Heath Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1756 Heath Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 1756 Heath Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1756 Heath Drive does offer parking.
Does 1756 Heath Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1756 Heath Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1756 Heath Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1756 Heath Drive has a pool.
Does 1756 Heath Drive have accessible units?
No, 1756 Heath Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1756 Heath Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1756 Heath Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1756 Heath Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1756 Heath Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
