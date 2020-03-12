All apartments in College Station
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

1601 George Bush Dr E

1601 George Bush Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

1601 George Bush Drive East, College Station, TX 77840
Wolf Pen Creek District

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
1601 George Bush #A Available 07/27/20 Location, Location, Location! On the bus route, central to EVERYTHING! This 2 bed, 2 bath duplex has it all! Even covered parking! Washer, dryer included!

(RLNE384472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 George Bush Dr E have any available units?
1601 George Bush Dr E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 1601 George Bush Dr E have?
Some of 1601 George Bush Dr E's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 George Bush Dr E currently offering any rent specials?
1601 George Bush Dr E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 George Bush Dr E pet-friendly?
No, 1601 George Bush Dr E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 1601 George Bush Dr E offer parking?
Yes, 1601 George Bush Dr E does offer parking.
Does 1601 George Bush Dr E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 George Bush Dr E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 George Bush Dr E have a pool?
No, 1601 George Bush Dr E does not have a pool.
Does 1601 George Bush Dr E have accessible units?
No, 1601 George Bush Dr E does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 George Bush Dr E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 George Bush Dr E has units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 George Bush Dr E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1601 George Bush Dr E has units with air conditioning.
