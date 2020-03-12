1601 George Bush Dr E

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

1601 George Bush #A Available 07/27/20 Location, Location, Location! On the bus route, central to EVERYTHING! This 2 bed, 2 bath duplex has it all! Even covered parking! Washer, dryer included!



(RLNE384472)