AUGUST MOVE IN! RARE PROPERTY, RARE LOCATION! Presenting an exceptional townhouse located one block from the Texas A&M Campus, nestled in the desirable Wolfpen Village. This two bed/two bath townhome has a wonderful contemporary flair and design. Huge living area overlooks an interior courtyard. Other amenities include: Backyard gas back yard gas grill, two car carport and community pool. Pool and front landscaping is maintained by HOA so you can lock and leave! For more information please TEXT Kayla with The Legacy Team at 979.587.8386. NO PETS

RENT: $1450 DEPOSIT: $1450