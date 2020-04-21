All apartments in College Station
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

1448 Crescent Ridge Drive

1448 Crescent Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1448 Crescent Ridge Dr, College Station, TX 77845
Crescent Pointe

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful furnished 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathroom townhouse has a large living room area with easy access to a private fenced landscaped patio. In the patio area is a beautiful full peach tree with lots of peaches. The kitchen overlooks the living room area with a spacious eating bar. The laundry room and half bath are located on the 1st floor. Upstairs you will find 4 spacious bedrooms with large walk-in closets. Tenants will have access to a community pool just across the street from this unit. HOA maintains the front area of the townhouse. Just minutes away from shopping and restaurants. Ready for move-in now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 Crescent Ridge Drive have any available units?
1448 Crescent Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 1448 Crescent Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1448 Crescent Ridge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 Crescent Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1448 Crescent Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 Crescent Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1448 Crescent Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 1448 Crescent Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1448 Crescent Ridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 1448 Crescent Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1448 Crescent Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 Crescent Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1448 Crescent Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 1448 Crescent Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1448 Crescent Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 Crescent Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1448 Crescent Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1448 Crescent Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1448 Crescent Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
