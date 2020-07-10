All apartments in College Station
College Station, TX
1430 Northpoint Lane
1430 Northpoint Lane

1430 Northpoint Ln · (201) 845-7300
Location

1430 Northpoint Ln, College Station, TX 77840

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
sauna
Ive moved back home, and have no need to live here anymore. Currently, Im just paying for an entirely empty unit.

This place has an abundance of amenities, they do several events for residents throughout the week, offer free food weekly, and even have live concerts from pretty big artists. The maintenance peoples are incredibly friendly, reliable and get jobs done quickly. The gyms, pools, and study areas provided are really great and also the complex is on the university bus route, which is really convenient for going to and from campus easily.

The apartment is fully furnished: washer, dryer, dishwasher, coffee table, lamp, TV stand, couches, chairs, refrigerator, desk, nightstand, 4-drawer dresser, shelves in the W.I.C. and my roommate even has a flat screen TV and a crazy nice sound system in the living room. All the dishes, pots/pans, and appliances brought will stay until move out day as well.

Additional amenities: The complex holds concerts from pretty big artists every few months, more recently, Saweetie came to perform. Theres also a shopping center, a convenient store, computer rooms, private study rooms, two gyms, an outdoor cross-fit gym, tanning beds, a steam room, a sauna, two pools, several patios and grilling areas, a self-serve coffee bar and activity centers which include billiards, ping pong, and arcade games, all within the complex.

I would like someone to take this over ASAP, please reach out to me and we can work something out. I am most immediately accessible through phone or email . Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Northpoint Lane have any available units?
1430 Northpoint Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 1430 Northpoint Lane have?
Some of 1430 Northpoint Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 Northpoint Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Northpoint Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Northpoint Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1430 Northpoint Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 1430 Northpoint Lane offer parking?
No, 1430 Northpoint Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1430 Northpoint Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1430 Northpoint Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Northpoint Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1430 Northpoint Lane has a pool.
Does 1430 Northpoint Lane have accessible units?
No, 1430 Northpoint Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Northpoint Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1430 Northpoint Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 Northpoint Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1430 Northpoint Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
