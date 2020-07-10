1430 Northpoint Lane

Amenities

Ive moved back home, and have no need to live here anymore. Currently, Im just paying for an entirely empty unit.



This place has an abundance of amenities, they do several events for residents throughout the week, offer free food weekly, and even have live concerts from pretty big artists. The maintenance peoples are incredibly friendly, reliable and get jobs done quickly. The gyms, pools, and study areas provided are really great and also the complex is on the university bus route, which is really convenient for going to and from campus easily.



The apartment is fully furnished: washer, dryer, dishwasher, coffee table, lamp, TV stand, couches, chairs, refrigerator, desk, nightstand, 4-drawer dresser, shelves in the W.I.C. and my roommate even has a flat screen TV and a crazy nice sound system in the living room. All the dishes, pots/pans, and appliances brought will stay until move out day as well.



Additional amenities: The complex holds concerts from pretty big artists every few months, more recently, Saweetie came to perform. Theres also a shopping center, a convenient store, computer rooms, private study rooms, two gyms, an outdoor cross-fit gym, tanning beds, a steam room, a sauna, two pools, several patios and grilling areas, a self-serve coffee bar and activity centers which include billiards, ping pong, and arcade games, all within the complex.



I would like someone to take this over ASAP, please reach out to me and we can work something out. I am most immediately accessible through phone or email . Thank you!