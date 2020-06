Amenities

all utils included ceiling fan internet access furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished Property Amenities internet access

ALL BILLS PAID AND FULLY FURNISHED for only 675.00 per room per month !!! There are two rooms for rent in this 3 bedroom town house. Utilities, basic cable and internet are included in the rent. Each bedroom will have a full size bed, dresser, and desk, Owner has also furnished all common area furniture including TV in living room. Canyon Creek is just minutes from campus and shopping.