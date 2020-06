Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning microwave refrigerator

AVAILABLE FOR JULY MOVE IN! Spacious 5 bed 5 bath home in an ideal location with an exceptionally large backyard and plenty of parking!! Located near Sorority Row just minutes from campus and on the bus route. This home has a beautiful kitchen and a spacious living area. Each room has its own attached private bathroom, all appliances included along with washer & dryer!