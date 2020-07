Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1208 Milner Drive Available 08/01/20 Lovely 4 Bed/3 Bath available close to campus!! - Located close to campus this cozy home comes with beautiful hardwood flooring, tiled kitchen and baths, and carpeted bedrooms. The kitchen boasts granite countertops with plenty of counter space, beautiful dark cabinets, and lots of storage while the bedrooms offer plenty of space. Make sure you take advantage of this great opportunity! Call today for a private showing!



(RLNE5869785)