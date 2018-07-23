All apartments in College Station
1206 Hawk Tree Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

1206 Hawk Tree Drive

1206 Hawk Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1206 Hawk Tree Drive, College Station, TX 77845
Southwood Valley

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see this newly renovated home with four bedrooms and two baths! Lighting has been upgraded throughout the house and a fresh coat of paint has been applied to both the interiors and exterior. The vanities have been refreshed with granite countertops, new plumbing fixtures, and undermount sinks. This house is conveniently located minutes away from Harvey Mitchel Parkway and Texas Avenue. Easy access to the town's main thoroughfares gets you to retail, restaurants, work, or school quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Hawk Tree Drive have any available units?
1206 Hawk Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
Is 1206 Hawk Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Hawk Tree Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Hawk Tree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Hawk Tree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 1206 Hawk Tree Drive offer parking?
No, 1206 Hawk Tree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1206 Hawk Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Hawk Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Hawk Tree Drive have a pool?
No, 1206 Hawk Tree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Hawk Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 1206 Hawk Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Hawk Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 Hawk Tree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 Hawk Tree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 Hawk Tree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
