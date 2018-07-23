1206 Hawk Tree Drive

Amenities

Come see this newly renovated home with four bedrooms and two baths! Lighting has been upgraded throughout the house and a fresh coat of paint has been applied to both the interiors and exterior. The vanities have been refreshed with granite countertops, new plumbing fixtures, and undermount sinks. This house is conveniently located minutes away from Harvey Mitchel Parkway and Texas Avenue. Easy access to the town's main thoroughfares gets you to retail, restaurants, work, or school quickly.