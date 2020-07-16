Amenities
1106 Dominik Available 09/01/20 Beautifully Renovated 4 Bed House with Large Backyard - This 4 bedroom, 3 bath house has a spacious layout with over 2300 sq ft! Features include: Electronic Fob Entry, W/D Connections, 2-Car Carport, Enormous Fenced Backyard with Deck, Spacious Bedrooms w/ Walk-in Closets, Laundry Room & Pet-Friendly (some restrictions). Located Texas A&M Bus Route.
To tour, call Twin City Properties at 979-764-RENT today! Find more rentals at www.twincityproperties.com/vacancies/
(RLNE3232645)