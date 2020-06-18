Amenities
1004 Bayou Woods Available 08/01/20 3/2 House On Shuttle Near Sorority Houses - Location, Location Location! Centrally located and and one block from the TAMU shuttle.
Split floorplan with open concept.
The large living room has a wood burning fireplace and high ceilings.
The kitchen has lots of cabinet space and an integrated dining area.
Fenced back yard with large shade trees, covered porch, and 2 car garage round out this great house.
Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.
(RLNE3944090)