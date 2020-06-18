Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

1004 Bayou Woods Available 08/01/20 3/2 House On Shuttle Near Sorority Houses - Location, Location Location! Centrally located and and one block from the TAMU shuttle.

Split floorplan with open concept.

The large living room has a wood burning fireplace and high ceilings.

The kitchen has lots of cabinet space and an integrated dining area.

Fenced back yard with large shade trees, covered porch, and 2 car garage round out this great house.

Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.



(RLNE3944090)