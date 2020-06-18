All apartments in College Station
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1004 Bayou Woods

1004 Bayou Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1004 Bayou Woods Drive, College Station, TX 77840
Wolf Pen Creek District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1004 Bayou Woods Available 08/01/20 3/2 House On Shuttle Near Sorority Houses - Location, Location Location! Centrally located and and one block from the TAMU shuttle.
Split floorplan with open concept.
The large living room has a wood burning fireplace and high ceilings.
The kitchen has lots of cabinet space and an integrated dining area.
Fenced back yard with large shade trees, covered porch, and 2 car garage round out this great house.
Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.

(RLNE3944090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Bayou Woods have any available units?
1004 Bayou Woods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 1004 Bayou Woods have?
Some of 1004 Bayou Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 Bayou Woods currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Bayou Woods isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Bayou Woods pet-friendly?
No, 1004 Bayou Woods is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 1004 Bayou Woods offer parking?
Yes, 1004 Bayou Woods does offer parking.
Does 1004 Bayou Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1004 Bayou Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Bayou Woods have a pool?
No, 1004 Bayou Woods does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Bayou Woods have accessible units?
No, 1004 Bayou Woods does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Bayou Woods have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 Bayou Woods does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 Bayou Woods have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 Bayou Woods does not have units with air conditioning.
