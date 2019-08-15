616 Morgan Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse game room playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Immaculate home in Saddle Creek Ranch - Cibolo Living! - Immaculate home in Saddle Creek Ranch. This rental has a large open layout. The kitchen opens to family room w/ large kitchen island, granite countertops, breakfast bar, lots of cabinets and counter space. Secondary bedroom w/ half bath down. Upstairs game room with lots of storage, Master suite up with vaulted ceilings, large master bath w/ Jacuzzi tub and huge walk-in closet. The backyard is private and has covered patio, the neighborhood has a pool and playground.



