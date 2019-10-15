549 PEARL CHASE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

All the living space you could want in this versatile floor plan! 4/2.5/2 with 2 living areas & 2 eating areas, or front dining could be an office or third living! Loft is huge-large enough to home-school or great teenager's retreat! Open concept plan with easy care tile floors downstairs includes beautiful kitchen with gas cooking, granite counters, and pretty mocha cabinets. Split bedroom plan, the master is down, all 3 children's bedrooms are up for family privacy! Covered patio, neighborhood pool/park!